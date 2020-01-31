Two Air Force hockey sophomores suspended from team

Air Force sophomores Kieran Durgan and Keegan Mantaro were indefinitely suspended from the Falcons hockey team Friday, a spokesman for the academy confirmed to KKTV 11 News. A third member of the Falcons, Carter Ekberg, was also removed from the team.

In a statement, the Air Force athletics department characterized the suspensions as the players "not adhering to USAFA standards" but did not comment further.

The news was first reported by Colorado Springs Gazette reporter Kate Shefte:

"Durgan is third on the team in scoring. He was Air Force’s Freshman of the Year last season after tying for the team lead with 12 goals. He ranked among the national leaders in goals (12) and game-winners (three) by a freshman. He remained a consistent contributor as a sophomore with six goals and seven assists in 24 games.

The St. John’s, Mich., native was named the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Week on Nov. 11.

Keegan Mantaro would have brought a year’s experience to the young Falcons, but according to an academy spokesman, he was a cadet not in good standing as of early January."