ThunderWolves trample Grizzlies in 14-2 rout

Colorado State University-Pueblo Baseball defeated Adams State University 14-2 Sunday at Rawlings Field.

The victory completed a two-game sweep for the Pack. CSU-Pueblo has now won five games in a row and stands 8-4 on the young season. Adams State fell to 4-10.

Ty Lewis (Jr., Pleasant Grove, Utah) smashed two home runs for the Pack. Lewis drove in four runs for the second consecutive game. He finished the series 4-for-6 with eight RBIs. All four of Lewis' hits went for extra bases. Lewis has raised his average to .344. Playing third base, Lewis has 13 RBIs in his last four games.

Adrian Campos (Jr., Los Angeles, Calif.) bashed two hits in two trips off the bench. Campos clubbed his first home run with the Pack. He finished with three RBIs.

The Pack's bench did damage. Brandan Maher (R-Jr., Westminster, Colo.), Lucas Montoya-Kaber (Jr., Pueblo, Colo.) and Andy Otterson (Jr., Menifee, Calif.) each scored two runs off the bench.

Adams State struck first in the top of the opening frame. The Grizzlies pushed across the game's first two runs. They would not score again as the Pack finished with 14 unanswered runs and held the Grizzlies to eight consecutive scoreless frames.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first, Brett Matthews (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) shutdown Adams State the rest of the way. Matthews earned his second win of the season to move to 2-1 on the year. He threw five scoreless innings after the top of the first. The reigning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week struck out four batters and gave up eight hits and one walk.

Gunner Pickett (Sr., Longmont, Colo) tossed three scoreless innings of relief to earn his first save of the season and the first save of his Pack career. Pickett allowed two hits and a walk. He fanned four Grizzlies. Pickett's ERA now stands at 1.96.

The Pack's offense got going in the second inning. JP Hopkins (R-Sr., Chino Hills, Calif.) drove in Billy Reyes (R-Sr., Yucaipa, Calif.) to trim the Grizzlies lead to one.

In the bottom of the third, Lewis bashed his first home run of the game that crashed off the scoreboard in Rawlings Field. Aidan Welch (Jr., Seattle, Wash.) also scored on Lewis' blast to give the Pack a 3-2 lead.

Reggie Williams (So., Castle Rock, Colo.) doubled in the fourth. Cody Beck (Jr., Brighton, Colo.) drove in Williams to extend the Pack's lead to 4-2.

Lewis clubbed his second home run of the game in the fifth inning. Like his first home run, Lewis' second dinger clanked off the scoreboard and was a two-run shot. Mike Gonzalez (Jr., Los Angeles, Calif.) scored on the play as the Pack made it 6-2.

In the seventh inning, the Pack turned to its bench. In just two innings the Pack's bench delivered seven runs. Maher and Montoya-Kaber scored on a wild pitches in the seventh. Otterson came home on a Daniel Abiles (Sr., Gilbert, Ariz.) sacrifice fly. Campos homered to put the Pack up 11-2 after seven.

CSU-Pueblo tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth. Montoya-Kaber knocked in Maher with a single. Manny Sierra (Jr., El Paso, Texas) plated Otterson with his first hit in a Pack uniform. Campos capped the scoring with a base knock that drove in Montoya-Kaber and made it 14-2.

Following their sweep of the Grizzlies, the Pack will begin RMAC play Friday March 13 when they host Metro State University Denver. The first game of this four-game series between the Pack and Roadrunners is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

