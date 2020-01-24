ThunderWolves narrowly miss upset of No. 25 Mavericks in 23-22 loss

Colorado State University-Pueblo wrestling won five bouts in

a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference battle at No. 25 Colorado Mesa University Friday, but fell in the end by the score of 23-22.

The ThunderWolves (2-4, 1-1 RMAC) led through six matches, but the Mavericks (6-3, 2-0 RMAC) scored points in three of the final four bouts to take the narrow victory.

D'Andre Brumfield (R-Sr., Dallas, Texas) got things started at 133 with his second RMAC win, as he posted a 10-6 decision. He used three first period takedowns to take a lead he wouldn't relinquish.

CSU-Pueblo went up 7-6 after Gavin Melendez (Los Banos, Calif.) used a furious third period run to post a 13-5 major decision victory. He totaled seven points in the third and added another point for ride time.

At 157, Ruben Garcia (Jr., Selma, Calif.) battled in the first period, which saw both wrestlers secure six points early in the bout. The score was 10-10 in the third period when Garcia recorded a takedown and would earn a pin at 5:56 to score six big points for the Pack. The effort handed the road team a 13-6 lead through four bouts.

Brendon Kelley (Jr., Evansville, Ind.) grabbed a win at 174 by a narrow 6-4 decision. A first period takedown and a two-point near-fall for Kelley proved to be good enough, as a third-period takedown secured the win.

Kelley's win moved the Pack lead to 16-9, but losses at the next two weight classes moved the score to 17-16 in favor of the Mavericks.

At heavyweight, Gavin Nye (R-So., Gerber, Calif.) made quick work of his opponent with a first-period pin at 1:36.

Unfortunately, the ThunderWolves had to forfeit at 125, which gave Colorado Mesa six points and the dual victory, 23-22.

Next up, the ThunderWolves have three straight RMAC home duals, beginning with No. T-13 Adams State University, Jan. 30 beginning at 6 p.m. The contest is a RED OUT at Massari Arena.