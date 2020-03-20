The Latest from USOPC Leaders on 2020 Tokyo Games

As coronavirus spreads, so does the uncertainty for the sports world.

Now is a time where US Olympic and Paralympic athletes should be at the peak of their training. Instead, gyms are closed and athletes are encouraged to quarantine like the rest of us.

Brent Briggeman, sports writer for the Colorado Springs Gazette, joins Taylor Kilgore to discuss the latest update from United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders on the status of Team USA athletes and the summer games in Tokyo. You can read Brent's full article here.