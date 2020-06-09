Air Academy's Thad Dewing wins boys soccer player of the year award by Gatorade

For the second straight season, Air Academy senior Thad Dewing picked up one of the state's most prestigious award, winning the Colorado boys soccer player of the year title by Gatorade.

Dewing plays forward for the Kadets, and tallied 29 goals and 16 assists in the 2019 season. His strong year helped Air Academy reach the 4A state championship game.

Dewing holds a 4.21 GPA and is committed to play soccer for the Air Force Academy. According to chsaanow.com, he is the seventh Air Academy athlete to be honored by an award from Gatorade