Switchbacks player cuts own hair for charity

Colorado Springs Switchbacks midfielder Aidan Daniels gave himself a haircut for a good cause this week.
🚨 @aidsinho HAS A MULLET 🚨— SwitchbacksFC (@SwitchbacksFC) May 7, 2020
He reached his first goal of raising $1,000 for @ChildrensColo! Next up, a mohawk mullet!
Donate: https://t.co/q5PkUbmAB0#SwitchbacksFC | #MyCityMyTeam pic.twitter.com/I7N51fMZSE
Daniels is raising money for the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, offering donation incentives to cut his hair in different ways. His GoFundMe page recently surpassed $1,000 in donations, so Daniels cracked out the razor and cut himself a mullet.
Here's a list of full "Haircut Milestones" on Daniels' gofundme page:
$1000 Mullet
$3000 Mowhawk Mullet
$5000 Buzz cut!
$5200 I’ll dye it Blonde