Switchbacks player cuts own hair for charity

Colorado Springs Switchbacks midfielder Aidan Daniels gave himself a haircut for a good cause this week.

Daniels is raising money for the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, offering donation incentives to cut his hair in different ways. His GoFundMe page recently surpassed $1,000 in donations, so Daniels cracked out the razor and cut himself a mullet.

Here's a list of full "Haircut Milestones" on Daniels' gofundme page:

$1000 Mullet

$3000 Mowhawk Mullet

$5000 Buzz cut!

$5200 I’ll dye it Blonde