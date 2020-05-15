Switchbacks downtown stadium tops out, USL season still in limbo

The public got its first peek inside the grounds of the new Colorado Springs Switchbacks stadium Friday, as construction crews "topped out" the final support beat downtown.

Local dignitaries graced the construction site at Cimarron just east of I-25, speaking to fans sitting in their cars who honked approvingly in the new era of social distancing. Spring mayor John Suthers, as well as representatives from Weidnar Apartment Homes and GE Johnson construction, made speeches as the final support beam was raised onto the structure.

Earlier in the week, fans were encouraged to sign the Switchbacks-blue beam before it was raised to the top of the metal frame. A representative for the Switchbacks said construction is still on schedule for a Spring 2021 completion, just before the start of the new season. It will share close proximity to Colorado College's Ed Robson Arena and

the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum, both set to open by the end of next year.

"This is going to be an incredible catalyst for downtown and particularly this quadrant," Mayor Suthers said Friday. "When you see all these warehouses coming down and envision the types of things that might be built in the next 5-10 years to compliment this, I find it incredibly exciting."

The USL has not set a possible return date for the 2020 season, but announced Friday full-sided training moratoriums have been extended league-wide. The Switchbacks have been training in small groups as recently as this week.