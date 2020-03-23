Switchbacks announce Community Initiatives to help the Springs during Coronavirus Shortages

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today multiple community initiatives to assist members of the Colorado Springs community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the immediate initiatives undertaken by the Switchbacks FC to assist our community include:

-Switchbacks team signed scarves & flags available for purchase HERE with 100% proceeds benefiting Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and "Delivering Food and Love" for the Senior Resource Council.

-Switchbacks Star Wars warm-up jerseys are available for auction HERE. with 100% proceeds benefiting Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and "Delivering Food and Love" for the Senior Resource Council.

-A portion of proceeds from Switchbacks 2021 Downtown Deposits will also be donated to Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and the Senior Resource Council. You can reserve your spot HERE

-Switchbacks staff will volunteer at Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to help provide food to our neighbors in need.

"Delivering Food and Love" was created with the Senior Resource Council to deliver a meal from a local restaurant, say "hello", and deliver other essential items to senior citizens in need.