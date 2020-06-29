Switchbacks announce 4th of July Intrasquad Match, Fans welcome

The Switchbacks partnered up with Oakwood Homes to bring you the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza! Join us at Weidner Field in the safety of your car to watch the fireworks that are synced up to music from iHeart Radio and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic!

The Switchbacks are also hosting an intrasquad match at Weidner Field with gates opening at 6pm with beers available for only $1 till 6:30pm.

Only season ticket members and partners are able to reserve tickets until the 700 seats fill up in order to properly follow health guidelines. Switchbacks FC will abide by all health guidelines in place and will encourage all guests to follow the same. Protocols for staff and fan engagement will be implemented along with socially distanced seating to ensure maximum safety is taken throughout all parts of the stadium.