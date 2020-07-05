Switchbacks FC host intrasquad match to small crowd

Soccer returned to the Springs Saturday, as Switchbacks FC hosted an intrasquad match for a few hundred lucky fans at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks starting 11 played in black, against 11 reserves in gray. The team walked onto the pitch in masks, followed by a moment of silence for racial injustice in America as the entire team knelt. 90 minutes later, the gray shirts bested the black shirts, 2-0.

The Switchbacks two goals came from Luke Ferreira and Will Vint. In the 22nd minute, Ferreira scored on a penalty kick to give the gray jerseys the initial lead. Vint scored in the 73rd minute, curling a shot into the net off a free kick.

The Switchbacks allowed only season ticket holders and partners into the stadium, with an expected capacity of about 700 fans. Their official home opener to the 2020 USL Championship season is July 11th against New Mexico United at 6pm. The club has not announced if the general public will be welcome inside Weidner Field.