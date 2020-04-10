Switchbacks FC Sign Four Rapids Academy Players

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced Friday the club has signed Alejandro Padilla, Logan Dorsey, Donovan Roux, and Andrew Cordes to USL Academy contracts.

Padilla is a Colorado Springs resident who returns for his second season with the Switchbacks as an Academy player. He has been heavily involved in preseason with the Switchbacks after making three appearances in all competitions for the club in 2019. Padilla is a center back in his fourth year with the Rapids Academy after joining from New Mexico based Rapids Affiliate Rio Rapids.

“Ale has done very well with us over the course of pre-season and is getting more and more comfortable dealing with the rigors of the professional game," said Switchbacks Head Coach, Alan Koch. "By training in the professional environment on a daily basis, his consistency will hopefully improve, and this will prepare him to take the next step in his career.”

Name: Alejandro Padilla

Position: Defender

Height: 6' 3"

Weight: 185 lbs

Date of Birth: 1/28/01

Age: 19

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dorsey returns for his second season as an Academy signing with Switchbacks. In 2019 he made 5 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal.

“Logan is an excellent goal scorer and we will challenge him to see if he can score goals at the USL level," said Switchbacks Head Coach, Alan Koch. "He has been impressive when he has trained with our squad, and hopefully we can provide further opportunities for him to progress his game.”

Name: Logan Dorsey

Position: Forward

Height: 5' 11"

Weight: 172 lbs

Date of Birth: 7/9/02

Age: 17

Hometown: Evergreen, Colorado

Roux is an attacking midfielder that played significant minutes in preseason for the Switchbacks. In his second year with Rapids Academy, Roux came to Colorado from the Rapids Affiliate club Carolina Rapids.

“Donovan has the potential to be a top pro. He needs to adjust to the speed and physicality of the USL, but I am confident that he is on an upward trajectory," said Switchbacks Head Coach, Alan Koch. "He has become more and more comfortable playing with bigger and stronger players and we are excited about pushing him to higher levels in his game.”

Name: Donovan Roux

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5' 10"

Weight: 154 lbs

Date of Birth: 10/7/02

Age: 17

Hometown: Davidson, North Carolina

Cordes has been a mainstay in the Rapids Academy over the last three years and is the next in a long line of top goalkeepers to work under Rapids GK coach, Chris Sharpe. Cordes has been a member of multiple youth national teams.

“Andrew is an excellent young goalkeeper and we are excited to welcome him to our group," said Switchbacks Head Coach, Alan Koch. "Training with other high potential prospects and professional players will challenge him and hopefully allow his game to flourish.”

Name: Andrew Cordes

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6' 1"

Weight: 192 lbs

Date of Birth: 3/13/03

Age: 17

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Switchbacks FC Current 2020 Roster

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Abraham Rodriguez, Andrew Cordes

Defenders: Kris Reaves, Ever Rubio, Jordan Burt, Joan Cervos, Arturo Diz Pe, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Sebastian Anderson, Alejandro Padilla

Midfielders: Rony Argueta, Mamadi Camara, Hiroki Kurimoto, Aidan Daniels, Andre Lewis, Uvaldo Luna, Will Vint, Donovan Roux

Forwards: Austin Dewing, Luke Ferreira, George Lebese, Christian Volesky, Niki Jackson, Logan Dorsey