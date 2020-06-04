Switchbacks FC return? USL sets tenative date for season restart

USL Championship games could be coming back to Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, the USL's Board of Governors voted to restart the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11. In a release, the league announced "information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks."

The USL Championship has been on hold since March 12, when the league announced it would suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In restarting play, the USL said games "will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines."

Switchbacks FC players have been practicing in small groups recently, preparing for a possible return-to-play scenario. Their only match of the 2020 season ended in favor of the Switchbacks, who defeated the OKC Energy 2-1 on March 7th.