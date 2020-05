There's a changing of the guard at St. Mary's this weekend: Kyle Burkett is replacing his father as head coach of the girls basketball team.

According to our news partners at the Colorado Springs Gazette, Mike Burkett is stepping down after 21 years as head coach of the Pirates. His son, Kyle, was his assistant for 15 years and was part of St. Mary's state championship runs in 2018 and 2019.

Mike Burkett was 419-99 in his 21 years at the helm of the Pirates.

