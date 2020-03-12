St. Mary's Advances to Final Four with win over Vanguard

The St. May's girls basketball team continues to dominate their way through the 3A State Bracket. With Thursdays 54-24 quarterfinal win over rival Vanguard, the Pirates now sit two wins away from a 3-peat.

St. Mary's held Vanguard to 10 points in the second half and 24 points total.

While confident, this team knows that there is still work to be done.

"We know what we need to do, and we have a lot of veterans and seniors to keep us motivated. It's a really fun feeling and its good to be back here." said senior guard Josephine Howery.

Vanguard wraps up a historic season 20-5 overall.

St. Mary's will play No. 5 Pagosa Springs in the 3A Final Four, Friday.

