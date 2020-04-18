Springs native, Mesa Ridge grad Kylee Shook selected 13th in WNBA Draft

Colorado Springs was well represented in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

On Friday night, University of Louisville forward Kylee Shook was selected 13th overall by the New York Liberty. Shook is a 2016 graduate of Mesa Ridge and hails from Southern Colorado.

Shook was a Colorado basketball star from a young age. She was named the CHSAA 4A girls player of the year in 2015, and was a 2015 McDonald's All-American. Shook was also invited to try out for the U.S. National U-17 team.

At the University of Louisville, Shook averaged 10.1 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game as a senior. She was the first pick in the second round of the WNBA draft, selected immediately after her Cardinals teammate Jazmine Jones.