Springs Native turns Olympic Focus to 2021

As of Tuesday, our Team USA athletes are now looking ahead to 2021. For Emily Stockman, a USA beach volleyball star and former Doherty Spartan, postponing the Tokyo Olympics is an opportunity to raise the bar.

"We're kind of excited, which sounds crazy but excited in a sense of, we get an extra year to prepare. Not that we weren't prepared cause we were. But I think now it's going to be even more exciting. This is something that's going to go down in history so It's kind of cool to be a part of it." said Stockman.

Emily says the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer games was a necessary one. She had already been feeling the effects of the coronavirus concerns on the AVP circuit going through the qualifying process. Canceled international tournaments we're starting to put her at a disadvantage.

"They've taken every single beach volleyball net off the beach so we can't train, all gyms are shut down. At that point it's unfair. Other countries still get to train full time. And we're stuck doing at-home workouts, trying to keep it together." Stockman said.

For now, Emily will do what she can to stay in shape and be ready. The AVP international and domestic tour has been postponed until June.

