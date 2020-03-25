Southern Colorado HS Football Coaches launch Virtual Coaching Clinic

The coaching world is close knit. But in a time where there are no practices, no games and no team meetings coaches are finding new ways to connect.

For three southern Colorado high school football coaches, they have now turned their daily text strings and phone calls into a virtual coaching clinic.

The idea started with Ryan Goddard, head coach at Pueblo South, Jake Novotny, head coach at Fountain-Fort Carson along with his OC Jeremy Mercer.

"We were talking and sharing some ideas like we always have, and we set one up just to exchange some ideas and it has kind of just snowballed from there." said Goddard.

They are calling it the Box State Blitz. A space where football coaches, from any level, can come together, learn, discuss and ask questions, completely online.

"For us to kind of blend our connections and for us to put it out there for the coaches to grow is what's made this pretty cool." said Mercer.

The number of attendees doubled from the first to second session. They have already reached over 80 coaches from across Colorado and beyond.

"The three of us have always blended our ideas and exchanged ideas but I think everyone who has been on has really enjoyed it. They keep coming back, it keeps growing." Goddard said.

Coaches who are interested in online access to the Box State Blitz can follow @CoachRGoddard, @mercerjer, @Coach_JNovotny or @CHSAA on twitter for all the information.

