Southern Colorado Athletes Ink Future on National Signing Day

The high school career of an athlete can go by fast, but for a special few, their careers are just getting started.

National signing day is a day of celebration and accomplishment. Taking the time to officially commit to compete for your chosen school at the next level and recognizing the hard work it took to get there.

For Cole Palmer, his decision keeps him close to home. The TCA senior linebacker signed to play at Air Force. He wants to get into the Space Force one day and felt the Academy was the perfect fit. Another bonus, the Palmer family can see Falcon Stadium from their backyard.

"After going on the official visit on seeing that brotherhood. And just kinda how they all are all for either other. I felt at home there. I was like...that's where my heart it. It honestly wasn't that hard of a decision. After spending a few hours there I was like 'alright...this is the place for me." said Palmer.

Also committing to Air Force is Pine Creek kicker Luke Wieland. His decision wasn't as clear going into signing day. He made the decision between Air Force and Wyoming minutes before the celebration.

Congratulations to all the southern Colorado signees!