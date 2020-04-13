Sources: Christian McCaffrey becomes highest-paid running back

(AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Panthers have not announced the deal. McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season to join Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season. McCaffrey's deal surpasses Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott's as the richest ever for a running back. Elliott is making $15 million per season.

