Simpson celebrates a Father's Day win at Harbour Town

Webb Simpson is a winner on Father's Day again, just not at the U.S. Open.

The father of five ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine in a 7-under 64 and won the RBC Heritage with a record score. Simpson won by one shot over Abraham Ancer. His score of 22-under 262 beat by two shots the tournament record set 11 years ago.

Simpson won the U.S. Open in 2012 at Olympic Club. This was supposed to be U.S. Open week, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that until September. Simpson won for the second time this year.