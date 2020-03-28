Broncos DE Shelby Harris returning to Denver, Derek Wolfe departs

A pair of Broncos defensive lineman have different plans for their 2020 season.

On Saturday, Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $3 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wolfe could up to earn an additional $ 3 million in incentives through the 2020 season.

Wolfe departs Denver after eight seasons, racking up 320 total tackles, 35.5 sacks, and 84 quarterback hits in his 113 games. Wolfe was a key part of the defense during Denver's 2015 Super Bowl 50 run.

In a surprise signing, defensive lineman Shelby Harris returns to the Broncos on a 1-year, $2.5 million deal. Harris was expected to sign a multi-year deal with another team in free agency, but chose to return to Denver.

Harris has played in the Mile High City since 2017, and was third on the team in 2017 with six total sacks. The 29-year-old also deflected nine passes at the line. He could earn an additional $725,000 in incentives in the coming season, according to ESPN.