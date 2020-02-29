Second Period Pushes No. 5 Minnesota Duluth Past Colorado College, 6-1

Minnesota Duluth scored four times in the second period and Hunter Shepard made 27 saves as the 5th-ranked Bulldogs downed Colorado College, 6-1, Saturday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Noah Cates scored once and added a pair of assists, while Justin Richards and Quinn Olson each had a goal and an assist for UMD (20-10-2, 15-5-2 NCHC).

Richards, who had a pair of assists Friday night, put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 with a wrister from the top of the left circle that snuck past Tiger goalie Matt Vernon at the 14:22 mark of the opening period.

The two-time defending national champs put the game away with four goals in the second period. Nick Swaney scored on a wraparound just 59 seconds into the frame, then Luke Loheit made it 3-0 at the 5:40 mark by splitting a pair of Tigers, collecting the puck and beating Vernon from the bottom of the right circle. At that point, Vernon was replaced by Ryan Ruck.

Cates connected on a breakaway at 13:25 and Olson put UMD up by five after finishing a give-and-go with Cates at the 17:21 mark.

Nick Halloran scored the lone goal for the Tigers (11-19-2, 4-16-2-1 NCHC), a power-play tally at the 11:13 mark of the third period. Grant Cruikshank’s shot from the left dot was saved by Shepard, but the puck snuck behind him and Halloran poked it in for his 11th goal of the season and 95th point of his career.

Jade Miller closed out the scoring at the 12:17 mark of the final frame.

What Head Coach Mike Haviland Said

“I liked how we played in the first period. Then they scored and put us on our heels. I was disappointed that we gave up four in the second. There were a couple of easy goals that we could have prevented.”

On this series being similar to the one in November

“We talked about that (Saturday) morning. This team across the hall elevates their game. You need to elevate our game and I think we did for the first 20 (minutes). But the game is 60.”

“In the last couple years against these guys we are really good against them on Fridays and on Saturdays they go to another level. We need to find that level. That’s the reason they’re two-time defending champs. They know how to go to that level and keep pushing you.”

On Ryan Ruck’s performance

“He played really well for not practicing much.”

Colorado College Notes

Chris Wilkie led the Tigers with five shots

Jack Gates had a career-high four shots

Ryan Ruck had 23 saves in his first appearance since Jan. 10

Minnesota Duluth outshot the Tigers, 44-28

UMD’s 44 shots were the third-most by an opponent this season

CC was 1-3 on the power play, UMD was 0-4

Up Next

The Tigers and Denver continue the Battle for the Gold Pan next weekend with a home-and-home series. CC will honor its seniors at the final home game of the season on Friday, March 6, then the teams will play at Magness Arena on Saturday, March 7.