Sand Creek, Falcon girls basketball advance to Sweet 16 in State Tournament

The top-ranked team in 4A, the Sand Creek Scorpions, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2020 CHSAA girls basketball state tournament Friday, pushing past Centaurus 52-41.

Falcon High School, seeded 13 in the tournament, downed #20 Greeley Central to reach the next round, 72-59.

The next round of the 4A tournament will take play March 3rd.

4A SCORES:

(1) Sand Creek 52, (32) Centaurus 41

(16) Canon City 60, (17) Evergreen 43

(8) Montrose 49, (25) Mesa Ridge 43

(9) Mullen 86, (24) Cheyenne Mtn. 42

(4) Berthoud 69, (29) Golden 46

(13) Falcon 72, (20) Greeley Central 59

(5) Erie 79, (37) Longmont 45

(12) Glenwood Springs 42, (21) Lewis-Palmer 29

(2) Pueblo West 50, (34) Littleton 12

(15) George Washington 54, (18) Ponderosa 53

(7) Holy Family 62, (26) Northridge 26

(10) Air Academy 53, (23) Palmer Ridge 35

(3) Green Mountain 60, (30) Pueblo Co. 30

(14) Durango 43, (19) Skyview 31

(6) Thompson 64, (27) Mead 58

(11) Sierra 63, (43) Rifle 33