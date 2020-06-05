USL Announces Provisional July 18 Kickoff

USL League One is pleased to announce its Board of Governors voted Friday in favor of framework for returning to play in 2020, with a provisional start date set for July 18.

While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines. USL HQ also remains in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions.

To League One communities across the country, thank you for your continued devotion to your clubs during this process. We look forward to being back on the field with you all soon.