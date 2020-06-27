Rocky Mountain Scottish Athletes hold charity event

Some next-generation Gaels got together at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Saturday, competing in highland games for a good cause.

The Rocky Mountain Scottish Athletes are a decades-old group in Colorado Springs. Without any festivals to attend during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group held the second annual Pikes Peak Charity Games, raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

"I have a lot of military friends, and military people competing today," event organizer Joseph Moore said. "So it made a lot of sense to do it that way."

Being a part of Rocky Mountain Scottish Athletes means reconnecting with your heritage. Many taking part in the Scottish hammer throw or Caber toss have Irish or Scottish ancestors, something they're exceptionally proud of.

And those who don't have found a new family in the competition.

"The saying is, "I've chosen not to just know my heritage but to be my heritage." Heather Hidalgo said. Her fellow athlete, Maggie Rothermel added," There's camaraderie with some very wonderful, who are really great friends. The support we give one another is inspiring."

You can learn more about the Rocky Mountain Scottish Athletes and donate to the Wounded Warrior project by following this link.

