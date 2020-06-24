Rockies star Charlie Blackmon tests positive for virus

All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with Blackmon’s situation confirmed the test result to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. The Denver Post first reported Blackmon’s condition on Tuesday.

Blackmon is a four-time All-Star. He turns 34 on July 1, the day players are set to begin reporting for the resumption of spring training. Several teams including the Phillies and Mariners have said they have players who tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them.