Rockies select Outfielder Zac Veen with 9th Overall Pick

With the ninth overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Colorado Rockies selected outfielder Zac Veen out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla. He is the third outfielder ever selected by the Rockies in the first round, and the 15th high schooler ever selected with the club’s first overall pick.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound 18-year-old left-hander batted .500 with 15 runs, four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and 17 stolen bases prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the season in which his Hawks got off to a 10-1 start. In 2019, he led the Hawks with a .414 batting average with 29 extra-base hits, 26 walks and 32 stolen bases.

On May 21, Veen was named the Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year for 2019-20, and was a 2019 Perfect Game All-American. He was also selected to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game and the Perfect Game All-America Classic. He was also ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the top recruit in the class of 2020.

The Rockies have one more selection tonight, the 35th overall pick in the competitive balance round A.