Rockies release Statement on Opening Day Delay

The Colorado Rockies fully support Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend Spring Training games and postpone Opening Day by at least two weeks in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Our top priority will always be the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and employees, and we will continue to work alongside the league and public health experts to determine next steps.

We understand fans have many questions and we are working through all of the effects of this announcement on everything from ticketing to ballpark operations. We will use our social media platforms and Rockies.com to communicate our policies and procedures as soon as we are able, updating as necessary along the way. These are unprecedented times and circumstances may change by the hour, so we thank you for your patience and we wish you and yours the best of health during this difficult time.