Rockies Season won’t start until mid-May, at the earliest

NEW YORK (AP) - This was supposed to be the earliest start to the major league season. Instead, it will be the latest.

MLB has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus. The decision follows the federal government recommendation restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams. His office issued a statement saying teams remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.

The season was slated to begin March 26.

