Report: Broncos Von Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report Thursday from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

On Twitter, Rapoport said Miller's agent Joby Branion notified him of the results. He said Miller is at home resting and in good spirits, and will talk publicly tomorrow. No additional news about Miller's health has been released.

Miller is entering his 10th season with the Broncos. He is an eight-time pro bowler and the MVP of Super Bowl 50. Miller is the second player to be publicly diagnosed with COVID-19. Rams center Brian Allen was reported to have Coronavirus earlier in the week.