Report: NBA facilities will begin to reopen Friday

A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement.

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and individual sessions only, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.

----

Note: Denver's stay-at-home order currently lasts until May 8th, so the Nuggets will likely have to wait another week to re-open team facilities. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, team workouts will still be prohibited.