Rantanen out weeks with upper-body injury, Avs lose in OT

(AP) - Nikita Kucherov stole the puck from Nathan MacKinnon and scored 3:03 into overtime, sending the Tampa Bay Lightning to a franchise-record 11th straight win, 4-3 over the Colorado Avalanche.

Cameron Gaunce and Alex Killorn scored 16 seconds apart during the Bolts' three-goal second period before Colorado came back to force overtime. Steven Stamkos also had a goal for Tampa Bay in the second period that erased a 1-0 deficit, and Bolts goaltender Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots despite getting bowled over by Colorado's J.T. Compher midway through the third period, sparking the first of two brawls in a tense ending.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/17/2020 10:08:22 PM (GMT -7:00)

