Rantanen, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 3-0 win over Senators

(AP) - Mikko Rantanen scored in the first period after a terrific twirl move, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the season and the high-flying Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0.

Valeri Nichushkin added a power-play goal in the third for an Avalanche team that's won five straight. Captain Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter with just over a minute remaining after the Senators pulled Marcus Hogberg for an extra skater. Ottawa dropped to 0-4-2 over its last six games.

2/11/2020 10:30:23 PM (GMT -7:00)

