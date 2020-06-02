Rampart celebrates Soccer Seniors

With a senior stacked roster, and coming off the best season in program history, Rampart girls soccer had high hopes for 2020. The Rams were ready to make another run at a title when coronavirus changed everything.

Tuesday wasn't a senior night under the stadium lights, but after a canceled season the seniors were finally able to celebrate their careers in Rampart blue.

"It's so nice just being able to get back together and being able to see each other again." said Rampart senior Katlyn Rosenbaum.

Teammates, friends and family formed a parade to honor the group full of confetti, signs and plenty of celebratory confetti.

"Just being able to have this is huge because we have all played together since our freshman year and a lot of us have played club together since we were very, very little so just being able to be here with everyone and being able to say goodbye and stuff, it means a lot. I am super excited that we were able to do something like this." said senior Aspen Brandich.

