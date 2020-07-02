RMAC will announce possible changes to fall season by June 17th

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to cause uncertainty in the sporting world, the RMAC has set a deadline to make possible changes to the fall sports season.

In a short statement released Thursday, the conference said any "modifications" to the fall schedule will be announced by July 17th. The RMAC has been on hold since March 13th, when all spring competitions were officially canceled.

The full RMAC statement:

"The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Presidents Council has set July 17th to be the date by which decisions will be made concerning any COVID-19 related modifications to the RMAC’s Fall sports schedule. This date has been selected in consideration of the evolving landscape of knowledge and local, state and national guidelines related to COVID-19 as well as the desire to provide clarity to our student athletes as far in advance of the start of the fall semester as possible."