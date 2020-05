Looks like former Bronco starting quarterback Joe Flacco is heading east.

ESPN is reporting that the Flacco has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets worth $1.5 million.

Flacco is still recovering from neck surgery but will try and earn the Jets backup job when he is healthy. Sam Darnold heads to the 2020 season as the teams starter.

Flacco was 2-6 as the starter in Denver in 2019. He finished the year with 1,822 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.