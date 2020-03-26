Pueblo West's Simental, St. Mary's Howery top all-state girls basketball teams

Pueblo West senior Hannah Simental and St. Mary senior Josephine Howery were named Colorado girls basketball players of the year Thursday in their respective divisions for the 2019-20 season.

The pair of southern Colorado athletes highlight each classifications all-state teams, a process that includes nominations from every league and a coaches vote, according to CHSAAnow.com.

Howery, a two-time state champion, became the Pirates all-time leading scorer in her senior year. Her teammate, senior Seneca Hackley, was also named to the 3A all-state first team and helped St. Mary's finish with a 26-1 record and an appearance in the Final Four before the postseason was canceled. Fellow Pirates senior center Candace Cummings laded on the all-state second team.

Pueblo West's Simental topped the list in 4A, helping the Cyclones to a 24-2 record in the 2019-20 season. West reached the Great 8 of the state tournament before falling to Holy Family.

A full list of all-state girls basketball teams can be found on CHSAAnow.com.