Pueblo West baseball ready to defend state title

The Cyclones celebration is over. Now, the minds of the Pueblo West baseball players are firmly on the 2020 season.

It was surreal. One of the best moments of my life," Cyclones senior Chandler Mason said. "But we're focused on this year, and last year doesn't matter."

Fittingly, it was a windy first practice of the baseball season Monday for the Cyclones at Pueblo West High School. But the unruly weather didn't seem to dampen the intensity.

The Cyclones defeated Silver Creek twice in the CHSAA 4A state baseball tournament, claiming their first ever championship in school history in 2019. Pueblo West wrapped up their season 28-3, including a perfect 10-0 sweep of the South Central baseball league.

Needless to say, expectations are high for the upcoming year.

"Last year's team we were really old and we had a lot of seniors and juniors," Cyclones senior Brodie Blackford said at practice. "But the talent is there again. I think if we all come together, we'll have a good shot to make a deep run and do something special again."