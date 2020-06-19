Pueblo South football in running for nation's best helmet

The Colts of Pueblo South are repping Colorado in the inaugural National High School Helmet Tournament.

Their iconic black helmet and white horseshoe design beat out about 200 in-state designs in weekly Twitter polls leading up to the main event. In the Colorado state finals, Pueblo South bested Steamboat Springs to move onto to the national competition.

The Colts are taking on the Alaska champion, Homer High School, in the first round of the 67-team tournament. To vote for your Colts, click the Twitter link below! (@hshelmettourney) Voting for the opening round closes in 24 hours.