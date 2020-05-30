Broncos Hall of Famer Floyd Little fighting cancer

Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a former Syracuse Orange teammate who has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment costs.

Pat Killorin, a center for Syracuse in the mid-1960s, created the Friends of Floyd page last Sunday to help raise money for costs associated with curing “a treatable but aggressive form of cancer.”

Little was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Denver Broncos and spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise. He rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns.