Postponed Olympics Effect on USA Basketball

Ask USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley, Tuesdays decision to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo to 2021 is the right one.

"We are happy with the postponement I think it's the right move and we felt it coming on over the last few days for sure but it is nice to get official word but that is indeed the case. I was happy to hear a couple days ago the cancellation of the games was not on the IOC's agenda. So that helps but now with the postponement the Devils in the details." said Tooley.

Now it's about figuring out those details of how the new schedule will work with a roster packed with NBA talent.

"We'll have to find out when the NBA comes out with what changes they will be making to their season if any, I know they are focused on getting started up again with this year and we will see how that will impact next year. But we are starting to model all different scenarios and we feel like we will be ready when the time comes."

FORMAL STATEMENT FROM USA BASKETBALL:

"The decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics was a difficult decision and it was the correct one. USA Basketball is in full agreement and support of the decision made by the IOC and the Japanese government to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The health, wellness and safety of the world, as well as our athletes, coaches, staff and fans is USA Basketball's No. 1 priority and this postponement was necessary to ensure that.

As further details become known, USA Basketball will work towards fielding and best preparing its Olympic basketball teams for 2021 and we will do so in a way that we hope will continue USA Basketball's Olympic legacy and continue to make all Americans proud."