Play-in round team wins draft lottery, shot at Lafreniere

Presumptive top selection Alexis Lafreniere will have to wait a little bit longer to find out his NHL destination.

Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing. The eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs have an equal chance of drafting first. The Kings got the second pick, the Senators the third thanks to 2018 trade with San Jose and the league-worst Red Wings dropped to fourth.

Ottawa has the third and fifth picks and is the first team since 2000 with two selections in the top five.

