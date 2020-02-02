Pistons rally to beat Nuggets 128-123 in OT, snap skid

Andre Drummond had 21 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons rallied from an early 21-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 128-123 in overtime, snapping their five-game losing streak.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points and Bruce Brown scored 19 for Detroit. Drummond fouled out with 2:43 left in overtime.

Nikola Jokic had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Denver. His 3-pointer with 29.4 seconds left made it 126-123, but Thon Maker answered with an alley-oop dunk at the other end to push the lead to five.

