Pine Creek's Beau Freyler commits to Iowa State

Pine Creek defensive back and wide receiver Beau Freyler is taking his talents to the Midwest.

On Sunday, Freyler committed to Iowa State via Twitter, thanking his coaches and parents for helping him through the commitment process. Freyler is rated as a 3-star recruit by most national preps publications.

Freyler helped the Eagles to a 13-1 season in 2019, winning the 4A State Championships.