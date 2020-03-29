Palmer Ridge quarterbacks keep in form after canceled spring workouts

Palmer Ridge quarterbacks, both from the past and the present, reunited with a familiar face to keep in shape during the era of social distancing.

Bears junior Luke McAllister and current North Carolina State freshman Ty Evans both honed their quarterbacking skills Wednesday in metro Denver, meeting up with Tim Jenkins of Jenkins Elite. It's a football camp the pair have used for years, helping morph their potential into Division 1 offers.

"I've worked with [Tim] since 7th grade," McAllister said during practice. "I grew up with him. I'm only as good as I am today because of him."

Jenkins founded his camp in 2013 after quick stints in the NFL and CFL as a quarterback. He regularly holds group workouts that draws 100+ of the best high school talent east of the Rockies.

Wednesday was a notably smaller group. Just three quarterbacks running drills after their respective spring practices were canceled due to Coronavirus concerns.

"We did this because the guys are not going back to spring ball, they're not going back to class," Jenkins said. "We want to try and have some normalcy for our kiddos. When you're at home sitting on social media it's not the most positive environment. Especially when you're a college quarterback, and the majority of Twitter thinks you're not very good at your job."

McAllister, a class of 2021 Colorado State commit, was driving up to campus for practice when he received a call spring ball was canceled. Evans was sent home from N.C. State after about five practices. Both players now looking to stay in form back at their Monument-area homes.

"just getting up early, working out the best I can with the resources I have." Evans said. "That's the biggest thing...the shock when I come home. I can sleep in until 11:00 am, I can stay up until 3:00 am...but you have to know this isn't normal...you have to keep going."