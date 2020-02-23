Pack’s dominant pitching leads to DH sweep

Colorado State University-Pueblo Baseball shutdown the Fort Hays State University Tigers to win both games of a doubleheader Saturday. The Pack claimed game one 4-0 and emerged victorious in game two 6-2.

The ThunderWolves pitching staff was brilliant Saturday, only yielding two earned runs on the day. Pack pitchers struck out 24 batters in just 14 innings. Tigers batters only accumulated nine hits. Pack pitchers had a 0.93 WHIP on the day. Through three games of the series, Pack pitchers have a 1.13 ERA.

Brett Matthews (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) set the pace for the Pack with a dominating showing in game one. Matthews pitched six scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and three walks. Matthews struck out 12 batters.

Johnathan Ramirez (R-Jr., Henderson, Colo.) closed out both games for the Pack. He allowed one unearned run in game two, but struck out two batters in 2.1 innings of work.

Gunner Pickett (Sr., Longmont, Colo.) tamed the Tigers in game two. Pickett fanned 10 batters in 5.2 innings of work. He allowed one run on five hits. Pickett did not issue a walk.

The Pack's offense took off in the third inning of game one. Aidan Welch (Jr., Seattle, Wash.) knocked in Easton Adler (Sr., Mead, Colo.) to push across the game's first run. Mike Gonzalez (Jr., Los Angeles, Calif.) slugged a single to plate Welch making it 2-0.

Although this was enough, the Pack picked up insurance runs in the fifth and seventh. Welch scored his second run of the game on a Billy Reyes (R-Sr., Yucaipa, Calif.) groundout. Cody Beck (Jr., Brighton, Colo.) came home on an error to clinch the Pack's 4-0 win in the first game.

In the second inning of game two, Ty Lewis (Jr., Pleasant Grove, Utah) slugged his first home run in a Pack uniform. Stone Romero (Sr., Albuquerque, N.M.) and Reggie Williams (So., Castle Rock, Colo.) both scored on Lewis' 3-run shot as the Pack jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

The Pack did more damage in the fifth. Beck scored when Reyes hit into a fielder's choice. Welch scored on a pass ball to make it 5-0.

Beck singled in the sixth to drive in Romero to push the Packs' lead to six. Beck finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk. Welch went 2-for-4 in both games. Romero had two hits in four trips in game two.

The Pack will look for a series win Sunday when the two teams meet in the series finale at 11 a.m.

Pack beats MSU Denver on Davis' game-winner

2/22/2020 | Women's Basketball | Box Score

DENVER, Colo. (February 22, 2020) - With two seconds left and facing a one point deficit, JaNaiya Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a layup to lead Colorado State University-Pueblo Women's Basketball to a 66-65 win over Metropolitan State University Denver Saturday.

For Davis (So., Hewitt, Texas), this was her second game winning shot at the buzzer in the last eight days. She also hit a 3-pointer to give the Pack a win over UCCS Feb.14.

Davis scored 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting. She made 8-of-8 at the free-throw line. Defensively, Davis secured five steals and six rebounds. The Pack's point guard finished with six assists.

Sydni Williams (Jr., Little Rock, Ark.) netted 20 points. Williams sank 4-of-9 from the field and 12-of-15 at the line. She pulled down nine rebounds and finished with a block and two steals.

Khiya Adams (Sr., Falcon, Colo.) totaled 14 points. Adams added four rebounds.

The Pack scored the game's first five points, MSU Denver answered with an 11-1 run. With one second remaining in the first, Davis started what would become a trend for the night with a buzzer beater that brought the Pack within one at 17-16.

The two teams remained close throughout the second quarter. With four seconds left in the first half, Davis came up with a steal and was fouled. She made both free throws with one second remaining. The Pack still trailed 33-31 heading into intermission.

Down 47-44 in the third, the Pack closed the quarter on a 10-0 run. This time it was Williams who drained a pair of free throws at the buzzer to lift the Pack to a seven-point lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Roadrunners used a 10-1 run to reclaim the lead at 57-55. The two teams remained close for the remainder of the game. With one minute left, Adams hit a layup to put the Pack up 64-63. The Roadrunners hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to vault back in front 65-64.

Tommie Johnson took a timeout to advance the ball. The Pack inbounded the ball to Williams. She fired up a shot that missed. Davis chased down the rebound and launched a layup with two seconds left that kissed the glass and found the bottom of the net to give the Pack a 66-65 win.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the ThunderWolves against the Roadrunners.

CSU-Pueblo will return home to face New Mexico Highlands University Friday Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Friday's game will be Senior Night at Massari Arena as the Pack celebrates the careers of Adams and Annabelle Brewer.