Pack draws even with Roadrunners in Saturday DH split

Colorado State University-Pueblo Baseball's six-game win streak came to an end with a 10-8 loss to Metro State University Denver in game one of a a doubleheader Saturday at Rawlings Field. However, the Pack wasted no time in starting a new streak with a 4-2 victory in game two.

Daniel Abiles (Sr., Chandler, Ariz.) had five hits in six at-bats between the two games. Abiles tripled in game one, the first three-bagger of his Pack career. Abiles finished the day with two runs scored and a RBI.

Easton Adler (Sr., Mead, Colo.) went 4-for-8 on the day. Adler scored four runs for the Pack.

Gunner Pickett (Sr., Longmont, Colo.) dominated on the mound for the Pack in game two. Pickett carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh. He allowed just one earned run, four hits and three walks. The lefty struck out seven Roadrunners.

DeVaughn Gales (Jr., Magnolia, Ark.) and Mike Gonzalez (Jr., Los Angeles, Calif.) each drove in three runs Saturday. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in game one. Gales had two hits on the day, both doubles.

The Pack looked strong early in game one. Pack Starter, Brett Matthews (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) held the Roadrunners without a baserunner until the third. Adler kick started the Pack's offense with a lead off double. He came home on a Ty Lewis (Jr., Pleasant Grove, Utah) single.

CSU-Pueblo displayed a little more two-out magic in the bottom of the second. Abiles kept the inning alive with a single. Cody Beck (Jr., Brighton, Colo.) followed with a base knock of his own. Abiles scored on an Adler single, while Beck and Adler crossed the dish on a Gonzalez knock to make it 4-0.

The Roadrunners got on the board in the third, cutting the lead to 4-1. However, the Pack responded with two runs in the fifth. Gales drilled a double to center that plated Adler. Gonzalez knocked in Gales one batter later to make it 6-1.

MSU Denver took charge in the fifth. The Roadrunners scored six runs to claim a 7-6 lead. They added three more in the sixth to jump in front 10-6.

The Pack would not go away quietly. In the bottom of the seventh, Rion Santamaria (Sr., Yorba Linda, Calif.) led off with a pinch-hit double. Down to their last out, the Pack had one more two-out rally left as Billy Reyes (R-Sr., Yucaipa, Calif.) singled to drive in Santamaria. Abiles tripled to plate Reyes and bring the Pack within two. In the end, the Roadrunners secured the final out and a 10-8 win in game one.

In the second inning of game two, the Roadrunners threatened. They loaded the bases, but Pickett worked out of the jam and kept the Roadrunners scoreless.

The Pack offense came alive in the second. Santamaria scored on a Brandan Maher (R-Jr., Westminster, Colo.) fielder's choice to give the Pack a 1-0 lead. Gonzalez scored on an error in the fourth to make it 2-0.

Gales capped the Pack's offense for the day in the fifth. The Center Fielder crushed a double that drove in both Adler and Abiles to make it 4-0.

The Roadrunners scored twice in the final inning. With the tying run at the plate, Pickett forced a game-ending double play to clinch the Pack's 10th win of the season. They are now 10-5 on the year. The Roadrunners slipped to 6-11.

The Pack and Roadrunners will wrap up their four-game series Sunday. First pitch at Rawlings Field is slated for 12 p.m.