Pack Football keeps Focus during uncertain Off-Season

The NCAA made a decision Tuesday night, reducing all Division II sports schedules for the 2020 season. For CSU-Pueblo Football that will mean playing 10 games instead of 11.

Pack head coach John Wristen says his priority remains keeping his players focused and supported during this unusual off-season.

"For our kids this is not an easy time and I want them to know that we're here to support them, help make sure that they have structure in somehow and make sure that they stay within the rules of what they're supposed to do that's what my goal is." said Wristen.

The Thunderwolves only had one Spring practice in the books before the shutdown began. Since that day in March, they have been working remotely.

There is still a lot to be figured out, there is still no official start date for the football season in Division II, but no matter what Coach Wristen says his team will adjust and do their best to prepare for the season.

"We're going to deal with it day by day and we're going to make sure we're not surviving but we're thriving and we're gonna get better through this time."