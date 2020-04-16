PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

The PGA Tour is laying out an ambitious plan to resume its season, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the first month.

Tour officials said Thursday that if government and health authorities give golf the green light, the tour will have an official event every week through Dec. 6 except for the week of Thanksgiving.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back a month to June and would be followed by the RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.

The PGA Tour season would conclude with the Tour Championship on Labor Day, and a new season would start the following week (Sept. 10-13) in Napa, California. That would mean only one major - the PGA Championship - is held in this 2019-20 season, and as many as seven majors would apply to the following season.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Open was added Thursday to the list of canceled events. The event was scheduled for June 8-14 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto.