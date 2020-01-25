Omaha Downs Colorado College, 4-1

Kevin Conley scored a goal and added an assist and Isaiah Saville posted 38 saves to lead Omaha to a 4-1 victory over Colorado College Saturday afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena.

With the weekend sweep, the Mavericks improved to 11-10-5 overall and 5-6-3 in the NCHC, while CC fell to 8-13-1 and 3-10-1.

The Tigers outshot Omaha, 17-6, and had a pair of power-play opportunities in a scoreless first period. CC goalie Matt Vernon did not see much action in the first 20 minutes but turned away all six Maverick shots.

Nick Halloran gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the 5:40 mark of the second. Halloran deflected a shot by Ben Copeland in front of the net for his eighth tally of the year. Copeland collected his third assist of the weekend, while freshman Casey Staum notched the first helper of his career.

Omaha stormed back and took control of the game with three goals in the final 7:23 of the middle frame. Tristan Keck evened the game when he gathered the puck behind the CC net, circled out front and sent a wrister from the top of the right circle past a screened Vernon.

Kevin Conley put the Mavericks on top with a rebound goal at the 14:20 mark, then Nolan Sullivan made it 3-1 when he scored on a breakaway with 46 seconds remaining in the period.

John Schuldt scored the final goal of the game at the 13:40 mark of the third period.

What Head Coach Mike Haviland Said

“We can’t get down when the other team scores. We controlled the first period and scored first, then they score and we feel sorry for ourselves.”

“We talked about facing adversity. You are going to face tests in life and it’s how you respond. The only people to get us out of this is us.”

Colorado College Notes

Chris Wilkie led all players with 11 shots

Connor Mayer blocked a career-high five shots

Matt Vernon finished with 29 saves

The Tigers outshot Omaha, 39-33

CC was 0-7 on the power play; Omaha was 0-4

Up Next

The Tigers travel to Grand Forks, N.D., to battle North Dakota, next weekend, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.